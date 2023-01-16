A driver was evacuated by firefighters using an inflatable raft from a stricken car after a main road was flooded this morning (Monday, January 16).

Daniel Lynn took these pictures as the incident unfolded on the A271 early in the morning.

He said: “Three fire engines were in attendance, with the road closed due to a BMW Z4 trapped in deep water between Battle and Boreham Street on the A271 at 7.45am. The passenger was evacuated using an inflatable life raft and the road was reopened at 8.45am.”

The incident comes as large parts of the county have been affected by flooding due to heavy rain and the arrival of the cold snap.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Daniel Lynn

Hastings has also been hit by severe flooding this morning, with cars submerged in water and Priory Meadow Shopping Centre closed.

Flooding also affected on the A21 Ebdens Hill both ways between A28 Westfield Lane and Moat Lane this morning.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.22am to Kitchenham Road, Ninfield, to reports of a car stuck with water three quarteers of the way up and the driver unable to open the car door. Crews in dry suits rescued the driver using a water path. There were no reports of injuries. Highways England have since closed the road.”

