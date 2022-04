Sussex Roads Police, which did not say what road the collision happened on, posted about the incident on social media at 10.25pm last night (Wednesday, April 13).

They said, “Your vehicle has been seized along with your cannabis and belongings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Multiple units attended and [were] unable to locate occupants.

Officers said multiple units attended the scene but were unable to locate occupants. Picture from Sussex Roads Police SUS-220414-073549001

“Enquiries [are] ongoing to identify the driver.”