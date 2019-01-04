Driver sought after four-car A27 collison at Firle

Police are seeking the driver of a car that was involved in a collision on the A27 at Firle, near Lewes, who failed to stop at the scene.

A police spokesman said the collision, involving four vehicles, happened at 4.26pm on Thursday (January 3).

Police are seeking the driver of a dark-coloured Volkswagen, possibly a Tiguan, which was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Insignia, a Peugeot 3008GT and a VW Polo. The driver of the Vauxhall sustained a minor hand injury, police added.

Immediately following the incident, not far from the entrance to Charleston Farmhouse, the unidentified vehicle drove off eastbound towards Selmeston, police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or indeed, the driver themselves, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 760 of 03/01.