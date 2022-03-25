Driver taken to hospital following Friston collision

A driver was taken to hospital following a collision in Friston, Sussex Police said.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 25th March 2022, 11:12 am
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 11:17 am

Officers said they are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle collision on the A259 at around 6.30am this morning (Friday, March 25).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The vehicle, a blue Mini Cooper, was travelling westbound before it lost control.

Police

The road was partially closed for around two hours so colleagues from SECAmb could attend to the driver who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage from around the time of the incident which could help officers with their investigation, is asked to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 quoting serial number 201 or 25/03.

