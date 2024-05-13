Drivers currently face long tailbacks in Burgess Hill
Drivers in Burgess Hill are currently facing long tailbacks because of repairs to a faulty cable.
Traffic entering and leaving Burgess Hill on London Road, Station Road and Queen Elizabeth’s Avenue are facing delays.
UK Power Networks are currently undertaking repairs to the cable on the junction of Station Road and London Road.