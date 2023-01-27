Drivers in Sussex advised of overnight closures affecting M25 junction 10 in Surrey

Drivers in Sussex are advised to plan ahead over the next few weeks due to overnight closures of M25 junction 10 as part of the major scheme to upgrade the A3 interchange.

The closures are required to create a safe workspace for teams working on the scheme, and also to install a new traffic management layout to keep traffic moving as the project progresses.

On Saturday [January 28], the A3 will be closed southbound overnight from 9pm to 6am, between M25 junction 10 and Burtcommon.

Drivers will be diverted via A245 through Cobham, left onto Oaklawn Road and then A243, A24 and A246 to Clandon crossroads for A247 to join the A3 at Burntcommon.

Picture by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

From Tuesday, February 7 to Friday, February 10, the M25 will be closed clockwise overnight from 9pm to 6am, between junction 9 Leatherhead and junction 11 Chertsey, as well as from Monday, February 13 to Friday, February. 17

Drivers will be diverted off the M25 at junction 8 and take the A217 and A240 to join the A3 southbound at Tolworth. Leave the A3 at Painshill and follow A245 to Six Cross roundabout and use A320 to join the M25 at junction 11.

From Monday, February 20 to Friday, February 24, the M25 will be closed anti-clockwise overnight, from 9pm to 6am, between junction 11 Chertsey and junction 9 Leatherhead.

Drivers will diverted from junction 11 along the A320 and A245 through Byfleet to join the A3 northbound at Painshill. Leave the A3 at Tolworth and follow the A240 and A217 to join the M25 at junction 8 for Reigate.

While these closures are in place, some overnight work on the A3 in both directions will also be carried out, with drivers diverted off the A3 onto the M25 junction roundabout and join again to continue their journey.

During the work, drivers are advised to follow the signed diversions routes. All diversion details are available on the project webpage: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-east/m25-junction-10/

