Two people have been arrested after a collision, which left a motorcycle rider seriously injured in Brighton, according to Sussex Police.

Emergency services were called to Lewes Road – at the junction with Queensdown Road – around 7.10pm on Tuesday (March 28).

On Wednesday evening, police launched an appeal for witnesses to the collision, involving a white VW Passat and a motorcycle.

A police spokesperson said: “The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and the pillion passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver of the white VW Passat left the scene.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1114 of 28/03.

“Police sighted the vehicle later that day on the A22 and was able to bring it to a safe stop.”

Police said a 51-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man – both from Surrey – were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving; drink-driving; drug-driving; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; and failing to stop after a road accident.

“They have been released on bail while enquiries continue,” the spokesperson added.

“Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have seen the vehicles travelling in the area beforehand.”

