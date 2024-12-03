Part of the A259 is closed following a collision in an East Sussex town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was first reported by National Highways South East on social media within the last half an hour.

It added a structural engineer is on the way to the scene, as well as police and other emergency services, and that a diversion will be in place for traffic.

The incident took place in Rye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On X (formerly Twitter, National Highways South East said: “The A259 is closed eastbound between the B2089 and A268 (in) Rye following a collision resulting in a vehicle striking a building. Structural engineer on route. Sussex Police on scene. Diversion details to follow.”

The AA said the incident was first reported just after 2pm.

On its traffic bulletin, it said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A259 New Road Eastbound from A268 Wish Street to A268 Fishmarket Road. A car has struck a building.”

We will have more as we get it.