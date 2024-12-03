East Sussex: A259 closed after vehicle collides 'into building'

By Richard Gladstone
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:16 BST
Part of the A259 is closed following a collision in an East Sussex town.

The incident was first reported by National Highways South East on social media within the last half an hour.

It added a structural engineer is on the way to the scene, as well as police and other emergency services, and that a diversion will be in place for traffic.

The incident took place in Rye.

On X (formerly Twitter, National Highways South East said: “The A259 is closed eastbound between the B2089 and A268 (in) Rye following a collision resulting in a vehicle striking a building. Structural engineer on route. Sussex Police on scene. Diversion details to follow.”

The AA said the incident was first reported just after 2pm.

On its traffic bulletin, it said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A259 New Road Eastbound from A268 Wish Street to A268 Fishmarket Road. A car has struck a building.”

We will have more as we get it.

