East Sussex: A259 closed after vehicle collides 'into building'
The incident was first reported by National Highways South East on social media within the last half an hour.
It added a structural engineer is on the way to the scene, as well as police and other emergency services, and that a diversion will be in place for traffic.
The incident took place in Rye.
On X (formerly Twitter, National Highways South East said: “The A259 is closed eastbound between the B2089 and A268 (in) Rye following a collision resulting in a vehicle striking a building. Structural engineer on route. Sussex Police on scene. Diversion details to follow.”
The AA said the incident was first reported just after 2pm.
On its traffic bulletin, it said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A259 New Road Eastbound from A268 Wish Street to A268 Fishmarket Road. A car has struck a building.”
