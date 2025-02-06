A major road in East Sussex has reopened following a collision between three vehicles.

The collision, which involved a car, van and mini bus, happened shortly before 11am.

One person had to be freed from their car, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Sussex Police said the incident was a ‘minor collision’, and confirmed the force was not appealing for any further information.

A27 Lewes Road was closed in both directions from the Drusillas roundabout to the Polegate bypass following the incident. Photos showed several fire engines, police cars and ambulances on the scene.

The road has now fully reopened, according to National Highways.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “ We were called at 10.52am today to reports of a road traffic collision.

"It involved a car, a van and a mini bus by Crossways Hotel on the Lewes Road near Wilmington.

"One person was extricated from one of the vehicles and handed into the care of paramedics."

A spokesperson for National Highways added: “There are minor delays in the area but should now start to ease.

“Thanks for your patience this afternoon.”