East Sussex A270 crash involving car and motorcycle blocks road - diversion in place

Here are your evening Sussex traffic updates for Wednesday, August 27.

There is a road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, with a car and a motorcycle involved on A270 Old Shoreham Road both ways around Hadrian Avenue. A detour is in operation via Hadrian's Avenue. Whilst this was reported at around 2.21pm. The road remains closed.

Meanwhile, delays are increasing on the Whyke Roundabout Eastbound between the A27 Chichester by-pass and A27 Chichester by-pass (Bognor Road Roundabout).

On the A27 Eastbound, traffic has been reported towards the Arundel railway station roundabout.

The information in this article was sourced from AA Traffic Watch and Sussex Traffic Updates.

Sussex World has approached the police for comment regarding the A270 crash.