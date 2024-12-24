Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A campaign has been launched calling for ‘urgent’ action to be taken over a stretch of the A259 in East Sussex which a councillor has said has seen ‘countless encounters of close calls, serious and fatal accidents’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 200 people have signed an online petition set up by Cllr Jimmy Stanger, Bexhill St Mark’s ward councillor at Rother District Council, who is calling for an ‘urgent road safety review’ on the A259 in Barnhorn Road and Marsh Road.

He said: “The A259 Barnhorn Road and Marsh Road is experiencing growing safety concerns which urgently require attention. Countless encounters of close calls, serious and fatal accidents are everyday realities now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The need for improved road safety measures in this area has become starkly apparent, and authorities must take immediate action. According to recent data, accident prone zones are rising across the country, with A259 Barnhorn Road and Marsh Road being a significant contributor to serious and fatal incidents in the last few years.

The A259 Barnhorn Road in Bexhill. Picture: Google

“From installing clear signage and redesigning dangerous junctions, to introducing speed reduction mechanisms and better pedestrian provisions, a comprehensive road safety strategy is critical.

“All road users - drivers, cyclists and pedestrians - should have confidence in their safety when navigating our roads. We implore relevant authorities, governmental departments, and local representatives to prioritise and implement urgent road safety upgrades on A259 Barnhorn Road and Marsh Road.

“I will be delivering the petition to National Highways with support of our local MP Dr Kieran Mullan, other local councillors and stakeholders on behalf of the local residents, businesses and road users.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stretch of road has seen several incidents in recent weeks.

Police were called to Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, at around 6.20pm on December 15, 2024 to a collision between four cars. Four people were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

An 82-year-old man also died following a separate collision on the A259 in Barnhorn Road on November 23, 2024, Sussex Police said at the time, launching an appeal for information.

Part of the road was closed following the incident involving a car and pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Stanger’s petition can be found at www.change.org/p/implement-urgent-road-safety-review-a259-barnhorn-road-marsh-road.

A spokesperson for National Highways, the government body responsible for the country's motorways and main A roads, said: “Safety is our number one priority, and we’re doing everything in our control to make sure our roads are even safer. Every road death is a tragedy, and every serious injury is a changed life.

“We have invested in more than 200 safety schemes throughout this road period and while the number of deaths or serious injuries has reduced this may not be enough to meet the target of halving these by next year. Road safety is a shared responsibility and there are factors outside of our control that affect these statistics.

“That’s why we have an enhanced safety plan, and we are working closely with organisations and stakeholders, such as local authorities, MPs and community groups to help us move closer to our target.”