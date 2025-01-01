East Sussex crash: slow traffic after collision on A271 between villages
There have been reports of a crash on a road between two East Sussex villages on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the A271 and was first reported at 2.52pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A271 both ways at Wartling Road.”
The collision took place between the villages of Windmill Hill and Boreham Street.
