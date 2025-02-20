Temporary traffic lights are still in place, and a road remains closed, after a ‘gas escape’ in East Sussex.

East Sussex Highways first reported the incident – and subsequent ‘emergency works’ – in Lewes, at 11.20am on Wednesday (February 19).

A social media notice read: “A26, Malling Down, Lewes has temporary traffic lights due to a gas escape by Southern Gas Networks (SGN).

"Church Lane is closed until February 25. Temporary traffic lights expected to be removed on February 23. Thanks for your patience.”

However, the traffic lights were still present on the morning of Monday, February 24.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported: “Roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays especially southbound. Church Lane remains closed.”

AA Traffic News added: “No through traffic allowed due to emergency repairs and gas main work on Church Lane both ways between A26 Malling Down and Crosshaven Place.

"Queueing traffic on A26 Malling Down both ways at Church Lane. In the construction area.”