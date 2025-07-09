East Sussex Highways has warned that the forecasted rise in temperatures this week could result in the softening of newly laid asphalt.

A spokesperson said: " Extended periods of hot weather can lead to even higher road surface temperatures - in extreme cases, there can be potential to soften newly laid asphalt.

"If you see a problem on the highway, please report it to us online, or call 0345 60 80 193 to report an emergency."

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Yellow Heat-health alert in effect from July 9 to July 15.