East Sussex heatwave - highways department warns soaring heat could soften newly laid asphalt
East Sussex Highways has warned that the forecasted rise in temperatures this week could result in the softening of newly laid asphalt.
A spokesperson said: " Extended periods of hot weather can lead to even higher road surface temperatures - in extreme cases, there can be potential to soften newly laid asphalt.
"If you see a problem on the highway, please report it to us online, or call 0345 60 80 193 to report an emergency."
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Yellow Heat-health alert in effect from July 9 to July 15.
