East Sussex heatwave - highways department warns soaring heat could soften newly laid asphalt

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 07:48 BST
East Sussex Highways has warned that the forecasted rise in temperatures this week could result in the softening of newly laid asphalt.

A spokesperson said: " Extended periods of hot weather can lead to even higher road surface temperatures - in extreme cases, there can be potential to soften newly laid asphalt.

"If you see a problem on the highway, please report it to us online, or call 0345 60 80 193 to report an emergency."

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Yellow Heat-health alert in effect from July 9 to July 15.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice