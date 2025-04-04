Cllr Andrew Crotty first highlighted the problem in Buckhurst Road four years ago, calling for urgent repairs to be done.

In April 2021 he decided to lie down in a pothole in the road to show highways bosses how big it was after being told by East Sussex Highways it did not meet criteria for repair.

He said the hole was big enough for two people to lie in, branding it ‘an absolute joke’ and said cars were ‘swerving’ to avoid the hole.

However the county council later apologised, saying he had been ‘incorrectly advised’.

Last week he said three holes had now appeared in the road at the top of the street, just before the junction of Upper Sea Road.

He added water was still appearing in the road, despite repair work being carried out last year.

Cllr Crotty, town councillor for Bexhill Central Ward, reported the issue to East Sussex Highways, saying the road was ‘turning into a trench’ and this week received a response.

It said: “Our highway steward has inspected the site and has found that the problem does not require repairs at this time. Our highway stewards will continue to monitor the area on routine inspections and reports from members of the public. We are committed to maintaining safe and reliable roads and using available budgets in the most cost-effective way. We use data on the condition of roads to make informed decisions on how best to maintain them.”

However on Wednesday (April 2) Cllr Crotty said the highway steward has asked East Sussex Highways to ‘consider resurfacing’ the stretch of road.

He added: “This will take time to get permits and road closure. It's a small step in getting this problem resolved, and I would like to work with East Sussex Highways and find the solution to getting this part of Buckhurst Road fixed permanently.

“But I do know from residents and people driving their vehicles up Buckhurst Road that the whole road is bad, especially a drain cover that has subsided and if you judge it wrong it will damage your vehicle.”

Speaking to the Observer last week Cllr Crotty said: “Even now with the new road format, it's sinking again. It needs to have some urgent work done to it and very, very soon.

“They can't just keep on looking at it, putting a bit of tarmac down and then leave it again and I'll be back here in another four years.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said Buckhurst Road is inspected by the local Highway Steward on a monthly basis and added the road did not ‘meet our intervention levels’.

“To repair every pothole on the network regardless of whether it meets our intervention levels would cost significantly more than the funding we have available and place an even greater burden on council taxpayers,” the spokesperson added.

The well known three dips in the road at the top of Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, just before the junction of Upper Sea Road. Councillor Andrew Crotty is pictured. Photo: JL

