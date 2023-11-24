East Sussex Highways has said it will be gritting ‘all primary routes’ this evening (November 24) following a forecast of frost.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gritters will be treating the roads from 7pm today as England is expected to be hit by ‘the first widespread frost of autumn’ tonight, according to the Met Office.

Only primary routes will be treated – these consist of the most heavily used roads, including all A and B roads and about 75 per cent of the C roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primary routes are normally treated when the road surface temperature falls close to or below freezing, or when there is a forecast of snow.

East Sussex Highways has said it will be gritting ‘all primary routes’ this evening (November 24) following a forecast of frost. Photo: East Sussex County Council

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Temperatures have fallen across much of the UK and the first widespread frost across the majority of the UK is forecast tonight, with lows of -5°C possible even in rural parts of southern England.