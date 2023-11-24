BREAKING

East Sussex Highways to grit 'all primary routes' this evening following frost forecast

East Sussex Highways has said it will be gritting ‘all primary routes’ this evening (November 24) following a forecast of frost.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 24th Nov 2023, 18:36 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 18:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gritters will be treating the roads from 7pm today as England is expected to be hit by ‘the first widespread frost of autumn’ tonight, according to the Met Office.

Only primary routes will be treated – these consist of the most heavily used roads, including all A and B roads and about 75 per cent of the C roads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Primary routes are normally treated when the road surface temperature falls close to or below freezing, or when there is a forecast of snow.

Most Popular
East Sussex Highways has said it will be gritting ‘all primary routes’ this evening (November 24) following a forecast of frost. Photo: East Sussex County CouncilEast Sussex Highways has said it will be gritting ‘all primary routes’ this evening (November 24) following a forecast of frost. Photo: East Sussex County Council
East Sussex Highways has said it will be gritting ‘all primary routes’ this evening (November 24) following a forecast of frost. Photo: East Sussex County Council

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Temperatures have fallen across much of the UK and the first widespread frost across the majority of the UK is forecast tonight, with lows of -5°C possible even in rural parts of southern England.

"It will remain predominantly dry through Friday and Saturday with any showery rain confined to the east coast.”

Related topics:EnglandMet Office