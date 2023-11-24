East Sussex Highways to grit 'all primary routes' this evening following frost forecast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gritters will be treating the roads from 7pm today as England is expected to be hit by ‘the first widespread frost of autumn’ tonight, according to the Met Office.
Only primary routes will be treated – these consist of the most heavily used roads, including all A and B roads and about 75 per cent of the C roads.
Primary routes are normally treated when the road surface temperature falls close to or below freezing, or when there is a forecast of snow.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Temperatures have fallen across much of the UK and the first widespread frost across the majority of the UK is forecast tonight, with lows of -5°C possible even in rural parts of southern England.
"It will remain predominantly dry through Friday and Saturday with any showery rain confined to the east coast.”