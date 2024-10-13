Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A main road is partially blocked in East Sussex following a collision this morning (Sunday, October 13).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 10.25am today.

The collision is affected part of the A22.

The incident happened in Hailsham.

Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A22 both ways from Nash Street to B2124 Lewes Road (Golden Cross).”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two vehicles collided in Nash Street, Hailsham, just before 11.15am today. Those involved sustained minor injuries only. The A22 is closed for vehicle recovery.”