East Sussex main road closed following collision
A main road is partially blocked in East Sussex following a collision this morning (Sunday, October 13).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 10.25am today.
The collision is affected part of the A22.
The incident happened in Hailsham.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A22 both ways from Nash Street to B2124 Lewes Road (Golden Cross).”
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two vehicles collided in Nash Street, Hailsham, just before 11.15am today. Those involved sustained minor injuries only. The A22 is closed for vehicle recovery.”