East Sussex main road closed following collision

By Richard Gladstone
Published 13th Oct 2024, 11:42 GMT
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 14:55 GMT
A main road is partially blocked in East Sussex following a collision this morning (Sunday, October 13).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 10.25am today.

The collision is affected part of the A22.

The incident happened in Hailsham.

Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and PicturesPolice at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures
Police at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A22 both ways from Nash Street to B2124 Lewes Road (Golden Cross).”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two vehicles collided in Nash Street, Hailsham, just before 11.15am today. Those involved sustained minor injuries only. The A22 is closed for vehicle recovery.”

