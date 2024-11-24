East Sussex: Man, 82, dies following collision on A259

By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Nov 2024, 09:05 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 15:12 BST
A man has died following a collision on the A259 in East Sussex, police said.

Part of the road was closed following the incident involving a car and pedestrian on Saturday (November 23), Sussex Police said.

Police have launched an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson said: “A pedestrian has sadly died following a collision with a car on the A259 Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, at around 8.20pm on Saturday, November 23.

“The incident is understood to have taken place outside Custom Café.

“The victim, an 82-year-old local man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

“Anyone with any information, including any dash cam, mobile or CCTV footage, is asked to email [email protected], quoting Operation Alva.”

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Related topics:A259PoliceSussex PoliceBexhill
