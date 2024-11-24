Part of the road was closed following the incident involving a car and pedestrian on Saturday (November 23), Sussex Police said.

Police have launched an appeal for information.

A police spokesperson said: “A pedestrian has sadly died following a collision with a car on the A259 Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, at around 8.20pm on Saturday, November 23.

“The incident is understood to have taken place outside Custom Café.

“The victim, an 82-year-old local man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

“Anyone with any information, including any dash cam, mobile or CCTV footage, is asked to email [email protected], quoting Operation Alva.”

