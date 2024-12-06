Part of the A21 in East Sussex is closed this morning (Friday, December 6).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 12.25am.

The incident happened just outside Hastings.

The section of road is shut due to a fallen tree and power cables following high winds.

Road closed due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways between B2244 Paygate Road and A28 Westfield Lane.

We will have more as we get it.