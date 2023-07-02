NationalWorldTV
East Sussex railway line closure due to 'track defect'

Trains are unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield this evening (Sunday, July 2).
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 17:24 BST

In a post on Twitter just after 4pm, Southern Rail said ‘all lines are closed’ due to a safety inspection of the track.

“Services will be unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield, due to a track defect,” a Southern spokesperson said.

"Network Rail colleagues are en-route to investigate these reports.”

Trains are unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield. Photo: Sussex World / stock imageTrains are unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield. Photo: Sussex World / stock image
Trains are unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

In an update just after 4.30pm, Southern said rail replacement services will operate between the two stations.

However, these are not expected on site until 5.30pm, Southern said, adding: “Please press station help points for onward travel assistance.”

