Trains are unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield this evening (Sunday, July 2).

In a post on Twitter just after 4pm, Southern Rail said ‘all lines are closed’ due to a safety inspection of the track.

“Services will be unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield, due to a track defect,” a Southern spokesperson said.

"Network Rail colleagues are en-route to investigate these reports.”

Trains are unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

In an update just after 4.30pm, Southern said rail replacement services will operate between the two stations.