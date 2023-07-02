In a post on Twitter just after 4pm, Southern Rail said ‘all lines are closed’ due to a safety inspection of the track.
“Services will be unable to run between Crowborough and Uckfield, due to a track defect,” a Southern spokesperson said.
"Network Rail colleagues are en-route to investigate these reports.”
In an update just after 4.30pm, Southern said rail replacement services will operate between the two stations.
However, these are not expected on site until 5.30pm, Southern said, adding: “Please press station help points for onward travel assistance.”