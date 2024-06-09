Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road in East Sussex is currently blocked this afternoon (June 9) following a two car collision.

The A259 near Manor Road in Seaford is blocked following the collision and emergency services are on the scene.

According to the AA, all motorists are currently being diverted via Chyngton Estate.

The AA website states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A259 Eastbourne Road both ways from Stirling Avenue to Manor Road.”