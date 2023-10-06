East Sussex road closed due to rolled over car
A rolled over car has closed a road in East Sussex this evening (Friday, October 6).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident near Hastings was first reported just after 4.50pm today.
The AA said: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to rolled over car on B2095 Powdermill Lane both ways from Telham Lane to A2100 Lower Lake.”
We will have more on this story as we get it.