East Sussex road closed following collision

A road in East Sussex is closed following a single vehicle collision.

The AA reported that Southdown Road had been closed following a collision in Chygnton Road at approximately midday on Friday, October 24.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that emergency services were on the scene and that officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle collision in Chygnton Road, Seaford at midday on Friday, October 24.

"Emergency services are at the scene, and officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

“A temporary road closure is currently in place on Southdown Road.”