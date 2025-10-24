East Sussex road closed following collision

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:46 BST
Sussex World Morning Update Friday 24 October, 2025
A road in East Sussex is closed following a single vehicle collision.

The AA reported that Southdown Road had been closed following a collision in Chygnton Road at approximately midday on Friday, October 24.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that emergency services were on the scene and that officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle collision in Chygnton Road, Seaford at midday on Friday, October 24.

"Emergency services are at the scene, and officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

“A temporary road closure is currently in place on Southdown Road.”

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesSussex PoliceSeaford
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice