East Sussex road closed following crash

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 10:51 BST
A road in East Sussex has been closed this morning (July 5) following a crash.

The AA has reported that there has been a crash on the A27 Polegate bypass westbound which leading to the closure.

The AA confirmed that the A22 Golden Jubilee Roundabout to the A22 Polegate Road has been closed.

The crash has also caused delays of up to nine minutes on the A27 Eastbound.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

Related topics:Sussex Police

