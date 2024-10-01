East Sussex road closed following serious collision

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 09:37 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
An East Sussex road is closed this morning (Tuesday, October 1) following a ‘serious’ collision.

Sussex Police are currently responding to a collision between a car and a lorry on the A267 at Cross in Hand, near Heathfield.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “The road is likely to remain closed in both directions for several hours, and we would urge motorists to seek alternative routes in the meantime.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured any relevant mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Hales.”

