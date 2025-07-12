East Sussex road closed following three vehicle collision

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 13:52 BST
A road in East Sussex has closed following a ‘serious’ three vehicle collision.

The AA has reported that Piddinghoe Road in Lewes is currently closed due to a ‘serious’ collision which took place at around 11.45pm on Friday, July 11

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision involving three vehicles in Piddinghoe Road, Lewes.

"Reports of a collision were made to police at around 11.45pm on Friday, July 11.

"The road is currently closed in both directions while services work at the scene, and we ask motorists to avoid the area at this time.”

