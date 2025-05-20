A road has been closed due emergency repairs.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Cinque Ports Street, Rye, is currently closed for emergency repairs that are required by UK Power Networks (UKPN). "The road is anticipated to re-open on Tuesday 27 May. Thank you for your patience." Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.