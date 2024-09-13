East Sussex road closed for emergency works
East Sussex Highways reported the emergency road closure on social media on Thursday afternoon (September 12).
“A275 Lewes Road, Danehill is closed for emergency carriageway works,” the statement read.
"The road is anticipated to re-open on Saturday, September 14.
"We're very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
Meanwhile, Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex.
"As part of this, we will be installing pedestrian dropped kerb crossings on German Street, Winchelsea,” a highways spokesperson said.
"Work will be carried out from Thursday, September 26 to Thursday, October 3, between 8am and 5pm.
"We will inform you of any changes to the dates or times via advanced warning signs on site.”
The team will be working at the junction with Back Lane.
The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place whilst the work is undertaken.
Balfour Beatty will also be carrying out ‘drainage investigation works’ at Cross In Hand Road, Heathfield.
Work will be carried out on Thursday, September 26 between 9am and 4pm.
A spokesperson said: “These works involve CCTV surveys of the underground drainage system. We will also be using high pressured water to clear the pipework.” Click here to read more.
