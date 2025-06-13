An East Sussex road once named the worst for potholes in South East will close for surface works.

Jevington Road, near Eastbourne, was found to have more pothole reports than any other road in the South East, according to data published by Confused.com in 2024.

The comparison website said 689 pothole reports had been made concerning Jevington Road in a five-year period. The road ranked in second place – Godstow Road in Oxfordshire – had nearly 200 fewer reports.

East Sussex Highways has now confirmed surface dressing works will take place on the almost four-mile stretch of road this month.

A pothole in Jevington Road. Photo: Jon Rigby

Works to remove cat’s eyes on the road will take place between 8pm and 6am from Thursday, June 26 to Friday, June 27.

Then, between 7pm and 6am on Tuesday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 2, surfacing dressing works will be carried out.

East Sussex Highways said the works – which involves spraying a layer of liquid bitumen onto the surface before spreading stone chippings on top – will provide enhanced skid resistance and prolongs the life of the road by up to 10 years by preventing water damage to the underlying structure.

"Excess chippings are then swept after approximately 24 hours and 7 days after the works are completed, however, this may change due to the weather conditions at the time,” an East Sussex Highways spokesperson said.

"These works are extremely weather dependant. If it rains or is too hot, we may be unable to start the work. We will inform you of any changes to the dates via advanced warning signs on site.

“Lining, cat’s eyes and high friction surfacing (if required) will be replaced at a later date which will be confirmed via advanced warning signs.”

Properties close to the works area may experience ‘a temporary disturbance’, according to East Sussex Highways.

A spokesperson said the works ‘can be a noisy process’.

"During periods of very dry and hot weather, there may be an increased amount of dust generated when the product is laid and for up to a week afterwards, we will do our best to minimise this,” the spokesperson added.

Following the works, an advisory 20mph speed limit will be put in place to protect road users from loose chippings, East Sussex Highways added.