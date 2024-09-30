East Sussex road partially blocked following crash
A road in East Sussex was partially blocked this morning (September 30) following a crash.
The AA has reported that at 5.57am the the A22 Polegate Road Northbound from A27 Polegate bypass to A295 South Road was partially blocked following a single car collision.
The AA has also reported that traffic is queuing following the crash.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the crash was a single injury ‘minor collision injury’ and the road has since cleared.
