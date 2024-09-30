East Sussex road partially blocked following crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road in East Sussex was partially blocked this morning (September 30) following a crash.

The AA has reported that at 5.57am the the A22 Polegate Road Northbound from A27 Polegate bypass to A295 South Road was partially blocked following a single car collision.

The AA has also reported that traffic is queuing following the crash.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the crash was a single injury ‘minor collision injury’ and the road has since cleared.