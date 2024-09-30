East Sussex road partially blocked following crash

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 07:59 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road in East Sussex was partially blocked this morning (September 30) following a crash.

The AA has reported that at 5.57am the the A22 Polegate Road Northbound from A27 Polegate bypass to A295 South Road was partially blocked following a single car collision.

The AA has also reported that traffic is queuing following the crash.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the crash was a single injury ‘minor collision injury’ and the road has since cleared.

Related topics:Sussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.