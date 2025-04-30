Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A road in East Sussex is closed following a collision this morning (Wednesday, April 30), according to reports.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On its traffic alert, the AA said the incident was first reported at 10.15am today.

It involved two vehicles.

The collision took place near Beckley, Rye.

Part of the road has been closed

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2088 both ways from Peasmarsh turning to The Rose and Crown. Traffic is coping well.”

We will have more as we get it.