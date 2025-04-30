East Sussex road shut following two-car collision

By Richard Gladstone
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A road in East Sussex is closed following a collision this morning (Wednesday, April 30), according to reports.

On its traffic alert, the AA said the incident was first reported at 10.15am today.

It involved two vehicles.

The collision took place near Beckley, Rye.

Part of the road has been closed

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2088 both ways from Peasmarsh turning to The Rose and Crown. Traffic is coping well.”

We will have more as we get it.

