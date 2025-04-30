East Sussex road shut following two-car collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A road in East Sussex is closed following a collision this morning (Wednesday, April 30), according to reports.
On its traffic alert, the AA said the incident was first reported at 10.15am today.
It involved two vehicles.
The collision took place near Beckley, Rye.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2088 both ways from Peasmarsh turning to The Rose and Crown. Traffic is coping well.”
We will have more as we get it.