Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road in East Sussex will be closed for three months due to work being done by Southern Water.

Dittons Road, in Polegate, will be partially closed until September while Southern Water carry out works to improve the sewer network.

Pevensey Road will also be partially closed while the works take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work, which began on Monday, June 24, will see the installation of new sewage pipes for the pumping station at Dittons Road which Southern Water said would ‘help reduce storm overflows and create extra storage.’

A road in East Sussex will be closed for three months due to work being done by Southern Water.

A spokesperson for Southern Water, said: “Our teams are installing new sewer pipes for the pumping station at Dittons Road which will help reduce storm overflows and create extra storage.

“To carry out this work, it is necessary to do a partial closure of parts of Dittons Road and Pevensey Road, we’re sorry for the disruption this work will cause residents, businesses and commuters

“The first phase of this work has started and is expected to finish on September 13. This will involve installing manholes and a sewer pipe between the junction of Aberdale Road and the pedestrian crossing near the roundabout at the junction of Dittons Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second phase of the works, which are set to begin on September 13, will see the introduction of four-way traffic lights at the junctions of Aberdale Road and Pevensey Road and at the roundabout at the junctions of Shepham Lane, Jubilee Drive and Dittons Road for approximately five weeks.

The spokesperson added: “For both phases you’ll see us on site from 7:30am but we’ll not start any noisy work until 8am.

“We’ll always aim to finish by 5pm.

"You may hear some noise, but it won’t be all day every day.

“We need to remove some hedgerow during our work. Please do not worry we are aware there may be nesting birds and no vegetation clearance will be carried out until any chicks have fledged.

"We’ll also have an ecologist on site to advise. Any hedgerow removed will be replaced.