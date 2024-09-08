East Sussex town named in top 10 list for 'best public transport areas'

The following data was gathered by GetByBus.

Bus travel expert GetByBus analysed government data on over 300 local authorities across Great Britain for several metrics relating to public transport.

Each area was ranked based on bus and train stops per square mile, train station usage per capita, the percentage of bus and train journeys to work, and the number of taxis, airports, and private hire vehicles (PHVs) per 100,000 people.

All London boroughs were aggregated to create a score for the city. The areas secured a score out of 100 and were ranked from highest to lowest.

Brighton and Hove ranked seventh on the list. The town’s overall score out of 100 was 63.63.

