East Sussex town road closure: These bus diversions are in place
Westcourt Drive in Bexhill was closed yesterday (Monday, November 11) until Monday, December 23 – with works being carried out in two phases.
Stagecoach South has diverted some of its bus services as a result.
A social media post this (Tuesday) morning read: “Service 99 is unable to serve stops between Colington Avenue and Terminus Avenue on Westcourt Drive today due to a road closure.”
The bus company provided more details on its website:
– Westcourt Drive in Bexhill is due to close from Monday, November 11 until Monday, December 23, with works being carried out in 2 phases.
– Phase 1: Collington Avenue to Terminus Avenue (November 11 until December 2) – Buses will divert via Terminus Avenue and Collington Avenue in both directions.
– Phase 2: Terminus Avenue to Cooden Drive (December 2 until December 23) – Buses will serve the De La Warr Pavilion before diverting via Marina, Sea Road, Town Hall Square, Collington Avenue and Terminus Avenue in both directions.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of these diversions which are beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.