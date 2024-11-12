East Sussex town road closure: These bus diversions are in place

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 08:48 BST

Bus diversions are in place due to an ongoing road closure in East Sussex.

Westcourt Drive in Bexhill was closed yesterday (Monday, November 11) until Monday, December 23 – with works being carried out in two phases.

Stagecoach South has diverted some of its bus services as a result.

A social media post this (Tuesday) morning read: “Service 99 is unable to serve stops between Colington Avenue and Terminus Avenue on Westcourt Drive today due to a road closure.”

Stagecoach said bus diversions are in place due to an ongoing road closure in BexhillStagecoach said bus diversions are in place due to an ongoing road closure in Bexhill
The bus company provided more details on its website:

– Westcourt Drive in Bexhill is due to close from Monday, November 11 until Monday, December 23, with works being carried out in 2 phases.

– Phase 1: Collington Avenue to Terminus Avenue (November 11 until December 2) – Buses will divert via Terminus Avenue and Collington Avenue in both directions.

– Phase 2: Terminus Avenue to Cooden Drive (December 2 until December 23) – Buses will serve the De La Warr Pavilion before diverting via Marina, Sea Road, Town Hall Square, Collington Avenue and Terminus Avenue in both directions.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of these diversions which are beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”

