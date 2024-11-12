Bus diversions are in place due to an ongoing road closure in East Sussex.

Westcourt Drive in Bexhill was closed yesterday (Monday, November 11) until Monday, December 23 – with works being carried out in two phases.

Stagecoach South has diverted some of its bus services as a result.

A social media post this (Tuesday) morning read: “Service 99 is unable to serve stops between Colington Avenue and Terminus Avenue on Westcourt Drive today due to a road closure.”

The bus company provided more details on its website:

– Westcourt Drive in Bexhill is due to close from Monday, November 11 until Monday, December 23, with works being carried out in 2 phases.

– Phase 1: Collington Avenue to Terminus Avenue (November 11 until December 2) – Buses will divert via Terminus Avenue and Collington Avenue in both directions.

– Phase 2: Terminus Avenue to Cooden Drive (December 2 until December 23) – Buses will serve the De La Warr Pavilion before diverting via Marina, Sea Road, Town Hall Square, Collington Avenue and Terminus Avenue in both directions.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of these diversions which are beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”