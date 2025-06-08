East Sussex traffic: Hastings collision; roads closed for Eastbourne Triathlon; A259 delays after 'fault' reported

Sam Morton
Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025

Here are the latest traffic updates for East Sussex.

There were reports of a collision on the A259 in Hastings this afternoon (Sunday, June 8).

An AA Traffic News report read: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on A259 Marine Parade eastbound near West Street.”

There are also delays on the A21 due to roadworks with temporary lights, according to Sussex Traffic Watch.

There were reports of a collision on the A259 in Hastings. Photo: Sussex World stock imageThere were reports of a collision on the A259 in Hastings. Photo: Sussex World stock image
There were reports of a collision on the A259 in Hastings. Photo: Sussex World stock image

Meanwhile, road closures remain in place for the Eastbourne Triathlon.

The AA reported: “Delays expected due to Eastbourne Triathlon with road closures until around 4pm on roads between Western Lawns Park, past Beachy Head and across to Birling Gap.” Read more at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/eastbourne-triathlon-road-closures-in-place-with-traffic-delays-expected-5166101

A fault was reported with the Newhaven Swing Bridge earlier today. It had been scheduled to open at 10.40am.

A Sussex Traffic Watch notice read: “Fault with the swing bridge – pedestrian traffic only – road currently blocked.

"A259 at Newhaven Swing Bridge is reported to [be] faulty – road remains closed both ways – diversion via the A26 and A27 in both directions for vehicles over 7.5 tonnes – all other diversion via the A26 and C7.”

Traffic was said to be queuing traffic westbound from Bishopstone, near Seaford, and eastbound from Peacehaven.

The road had reopened to vehicles by 11.45am.

