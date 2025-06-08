East Sussex traffic: Hastings collision; roads closed for Eastbourne Triathlon; A259 delays after 'fault' reported
An AA Traffic News report read: “Reports of crash, two cars involved on A259 Marine Parade eastbound near West Street.”
There are also delays on the A21 due to roadworks with temporary lights, according to Sussex Traffic Watch.
Meanwhile, road closures remain in place for the Eastbourne Triathlon.
The AA reported: “Delays expected due to Eastbourne Triathlon with road closures until around 4pm on roads between Western Lawns Park, past Beachy Head and across to Birling Gap.” Read more at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/eastbourne-triathlon-road-closures-in-place-with-traffic-delays-expected-5166101
A fault was reported with the Newhaven Swing Bridge earlier today. It had been scheduled to open at 10.40am.
A Sussex Traffic Watch notice read: “Fault with the swing bridge – pedestrian traffic only – road currently blocked.
"A259 at Newhaven Swing Bridge is reported to [be] faulty – road remains closed both ways – diversion via the A26 and A27 in both directions for vehicles over 7.5 tonnes – all other diversion via the A26 and C7.”
Traffic was said to be queuing traffic westbound from Bishopstone, near Seaford, and eastbound from Peacehaven.
The road had reopened to vehicles by 11.45am.