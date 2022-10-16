East Sussex traffic: reports of crash at Seaford involving four cars
There have been reports of a collision near Seaford this morning (Sunday, October 16), which has caused some disruption.
AA Traffic News said four cars were involved in an incident on Bramber Road at Ashurst Road at about 11.45am.
However, AA Traffic News has said that traffic is coping well at the moment.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
