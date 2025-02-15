East Sussex travel news: train disruption in Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings following incident

A trespass incident is expected to disrupt some East Sussex railway lines this morning.

This morning, a statement from National Rail read: “A trespass incident in the West St Leonards area means that all lines are blocked.

“Trains running between between Hastings and Eastbourne / Tunbridge Wells may be delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.”

They also stated that no trains can run between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells, and Southern services between Hastings and Brighton are also disrupted.

You can use your ticket at no extra cost on Stagecoach bus route 1066 between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells.