East Sussex travel: trespass incident between Hastings railway station causes morning delays

Some trains were at a standstill this morning due to a trespass incident.

Southern Rail released a statement on the morning of Monday, July 21, annoncing the incident.

An X post read: “We've been made aware of a trespass incident between Hastings and Ashford International this morning.

"Delays are expected as a result.”

Later on, a further update read: “Trains running through the Ore area are at a stand as a result of this trespass incident.

"You'll need to allow plenty of extra time for your journey this morning - we'd advise at least an extra 20 minutes.

"Emergency services are attending and we'll provide further updates as we get them.”

Following that, the train service had said emergency services were on site and the trespasser had been removed from the railway to a position of safety.

After around an hour and a half of delays, the service updated commuters on X to reveal that delays due to the incident had cleared.