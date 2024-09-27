East Sussex two-car collision closes main road
A main road in East Sussex is blocked to traffic following a collision this morning (Friday, September 27).
According to the AA, the incident was first reported just after 11.35am.
The incident happened near Rye and is affecting the A268.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road blocked and delays due to crash, two cars involved on A268 Rye Road both ways between Iden turn off and Coldharbour Lane.”
