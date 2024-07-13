East Sussex village road closed following collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A collision in an East Sussex village has closed a road to traffic this evening (Saturday, July 13).
According to the AA, the incident was first reported just after 3.45pm this afternoon.
The collision took place near Rye, just outside Udimore.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on B2089 Udimore Road both ways between Float Lane and Wick Farm Gate Cottages.”
We will have more as we get it.