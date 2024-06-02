East Sussex village road open again after report of closure for construction work
Freeview channel 276
The live map of East Sussex road closures at one.network said on Thursday, May 31, that Allington Road would be closed by UK Power Networks from Tuesday, May 28, to Wednesday, June 5.
A message on the website said: “Emergency access will be maintained at all times.”
On the same day AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news added: “Road closed due to construction on Allington Road both ways between High Hurst Close and South Rough.”
However, as of Sunday morning, June 2, both live maps are showing no roadworkds or congestion on Allington Road.
There are also temporary traffic signals due to construction nearby on the A272 Goldbridge Road (both ways near The Green), according to AA Traffic News.
