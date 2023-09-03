BREAKING
East Sussex village road to be closed for more than 10 weeks

A road in an East Sussex village near Hailsham is set to be closed for more than two months for ‘essential maintenance work’, according to South East Water.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 09:30 BST

A spokesperson from the company said the closure will be in Old Road by Magham Down from January 29, 2024, and the estimated completion date is April 12, 2024.

They added: "Some essential maintenance work has caused us to put up some temporary traffic lights. Thanks for bearing with us, we're really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Related topics:Hailsham