East Sussex village road to be closed for more than 10 weeks
A road in an East Sussex village near Hailsham is set to be closed for more than two months for ‘essential maintenance work’, according to South East Water.
A spokesperson from the company said the closure will be in Old Road by Magham Down from January 29, 2024, and the estimated completion date is April 12, 2024.
They added: "Some essential maintenance work has caused us to put up some temporary traffic lights. Thanks for bearing with us, we're really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”