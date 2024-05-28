Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Sussex’s Cuckoo Trail will temporarily partially close in the summer, Wealden District Council have confirmed.

Visitors to the Cuckoo Trail are being advised that sections of the popular trail will be closed in June and July.

The Cuckoo Trail is a leisure 11-mile route running from Polegate to Heathfield used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders and parts of it will be closed so essential work can be carried out before the start of the summer holidays.

Cuckoo Trail south of Ghyll Road in Heathfield closed to all types of users to allow the work to go ahead safely. The work, being carried out by contractors C J Thorne, is expected to start on Wednesday, June 5 and take between ten days and two weeks.

Visitors to the Cuckoo Trail are being advised that sections of the popular trail will be closed in June and July. Picture: Wealden District Council

A signposted diversion via Ghyll Road, Hailsham Road (B2203) and public footpath Heathfield and Waldron 50b – opposite the Runt-in-Tun public house – will be provided to bypass the works and maintain the though route of the Trail. The public footpath section is unsurfaced.

In addition, from Monday, June 10, contractors acting for Bovis/Vistry Housing will be installing a new pumped sewer along the route of the Cuckoo Trail between Sycamore Drive and Ersham Road in south Hailsham. The work is expected to last until Friday 19 July and during this time the Trail will be closed to all types of users to allow the work to proceed.

The council confirmed that there is no safe route available to bypass this location so, although other parts of the Trail will be available as usual, the Cuckoo Trail will effectively be closed as a through route during this period.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat), and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said: “It is regrettable parts of the Trail have to close but these works are necessary and being done ahead of the summer holidays.