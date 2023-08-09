Eastbourne Borough Council launches consultation on taxi and private hire licensing

Local residents are being invited to have their say on proposed changes to the licensing of taxi and private hire vehicles across Eastbourne.

The consultation is in response to feedback from customers and those working within the trade.

The consultation comes after Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell said her own survey about taxi use in the town had revealed that 44 per cent of those who replied said they had waited more than an hour for a cab.

After completing the survey at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/EBCtaxiconsultation, resident can also express an interest in taking part in a focus-group session about the proposals.

People are being invited to have their say on proposed changes to the licensing of taxi and private hire vehicles across Eastbourne. Picture: Nationalworld

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, Community Spaces and Heritage Assets, said: “It is important that we regularly update our guidance for Eastbourne taxis and private hire vehicles to make sure customers and drivers are kept safe.

“As part of this, we would like to hear your views and I hope as many people as possible take part in this consultation to help shape the way taxis and private hire vehicles operate in our town.”

Proposed changes to the guidance include:

Rewording the Penalty Points Scheme to make it easier for licensees to understand and help streamline investigations.

Introducing a Customer and Driver Charter.

Consulting on the option to have audio in taxi and private hire vehicles.

Introducing a requirement for all licensed vehicles to carry a spare wheel or suitable alternative.

Requirement to sign up to the Disclosure and Barring Service.