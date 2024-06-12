Eastbourne bus services cancelled today: Stagecoach apologises after announcing list of services unable to operate
Stagecoach South East announced on X at 7am that the Eastbourne services LOOP, 1, 1A, 1X and 51 had been affected.
The tweet said: "Due to vehicle availability, we are unable to operate the following services today. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."
The 8.30am Loop service from Cornfield Road to Terminus Road will not operate.
The 8.31am 51 service from the bus garage to the fire station will not operate.
The 8.43am 1X service from Cornfield Road to Woodside will not operate.
The 8.47am 1 service from Primrose College to Harlands Lane will not operate.
