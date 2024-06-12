Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several bus services are not operating in Eastbourne today (Wednesday, June 12), it has been announced.

Stagecoach South East announced on X at 7am that the Eastbourne services LOOP, 1, 1A, 1X and 51 had been affected.

The tweet said: "Due to vehicle availability, we are unable to operate the following services today. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

People can view the full details at x.com/StagecoachSE/status/1800769777494876342.

The 8.30am Loop service from Cornfield Road to Terminus Road will not operate.

The 8.31am 51 service from the bus garage to the fire station will not operate.

The 8.43am 1X service from Cornfield Road to Woodside will not operate.

The 8.47am 1 service from Primrose College to Harlands Lane will not operate.