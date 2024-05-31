Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A traffic report said there has been a crash in Eastbourne this evening (Friday, May 31).

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there has been a collsion on Dursley Road involving a car and a pedestrian.

They said the incident happened around Winchcombe Road but traffic is coping well.