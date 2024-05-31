Eastbourne crash: report says car and pedestrian involved in collision
A traffic report said there has been a crash in Eastbourne this evening (Friday, May 31).
The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there has been a collsion on Dursley Road involving a car and a pedestrian.
They said the incident happened around Winchcombe Road but traffic is coping well.
The collision was first reported at 4.30pm.
