Eastbourne crash: report says car and pedestrian involved in collision

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st May 2024, 17:51 BST
A traffic report said there has been a crash in Eastbourne this evening (Friday, May 31).

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there has been a collsion on Dursley Road involving a car and a pedestrian.

They said the incident happened around Winchcombe Road but traffic is coping well.

The collision was first reported at 4.30pm.

