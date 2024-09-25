Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in Eastbourne is partially blocked this evening (Wednesday, September 25).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there has been a collision on the A2021 near Eastbourne District General Hospital.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A2021 at A2280 Cross Levels Way (Rodmill roundabout). On the roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 5.17pm.