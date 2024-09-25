Eastbourne crash: reports of multi-vehicle collision causing delays on road near hospital

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 18:52 BST
A road in Eastbourne is partially blocked this evening (Wednesday, September 25).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there has been a collision on the A2021 near Eastbourne District General Hospital.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A2021 at A2280 Cross Levels Way (Rodmill roundabout). On the roundabout.”

The incident was first reported at 5.17pm.

