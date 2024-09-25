Eastbourne crash: reports of multi-vehicle collision causing delays on road near hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A road in Eastbourne is partially blocked this evening (Wednesday, September 25).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there has been a collision on the A2021 near Eastbourne District General Hospital.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A2021 at A2280 Cross Levels Way (Rodmill roundabout). On the roundabout.”
The incident was first reported at 5.17pm.
