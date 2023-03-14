A road crossing outside a hotel in Eastbourne has been out of action for more than three years.

The Claremont Hotel was destroyed by a fire in November 2019. More chunks of the Grade II listed building collapsed in the months that followed and as a result, the rest of the building was torn down and has remained as an empty space fenced off to residents ever since.

This means the crossing in front of the hotel is out of action but resident Robert Hamp, who lives in a flat overlooking the crossing, says people are ‘putting their lives at risk’ by still trying to cross.

Eastbourne crossing remains out of action more than three years after hotel fire (photo from Robert Hamp)

In June 2021 he said: “I am amazed that nothing has been done about it.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The crossing remains out of action until the scaffolding and hoarding in place around the Claremont Hotel site is removed. This has been put in place to protect the remnants of the former hotel while the owners develop their plans for the site and unfortunately, this is outside of our control.

“In the meantime, pedestrians are encouraged to use the signal controlled crossing near the junction with Terminus Road, and signs and barriers are in place to direct them.”

A spokesperson for Daish Holidays, who owns the site, said in 2021: “While we continue to explore options for the future of the Claremont Hotel site, there is no update to give at this current time.”

