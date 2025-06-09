An Eastbourne road has undergone an emergency road closure due to a 'void in the carriageway'.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Green Street, Eastbourne, is closed due to a void in the carriageway. This is between the junctions of Birling Street and Fiennes Close. The road is anticipated to be reopened by 30th June. Further updates will follow. Thank you for your patience."

