Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has launched a petition for better bus services in Sovereign Harbour.

Following a recent meeting with Stagecoach South East, the Eastbourne and Willingdon MP, Caroline Ansell, has created a petition to help create better bus services in Sovereign Harbour in the town

In a statement, the Eastbourne MP said: “Might some of the £41 million from the government's Bus Service Improvement Plan be earmarked for the "missing link" between the North and South Harbours in the form of a bus gate between the retail park and Atlantic Drive?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I recently met with the chief executive of Stagecoach SE who said an investment would improve the reliability and double the frequency of buses to the Harbour.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has launched a petition for better bus services in Sovereign Harbour. Picture by Caroline Ansell

“To register your support for this, please sign the petition and County Councillor Penny di Cara and I will take this up.”