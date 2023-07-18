NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Eastbourne MP launches petition for better bus services in town

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has launched a petition for better bus services in Sovereign Harbour.
By Sam Pole
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 13:24 BST

Following a recent meeting with Stagecoach South East, the Eastbourne and Willingdon MP, Caroline Ansell, has created a petition to help create better bus services in Sovereign Harbour in the town

In a statement, the Eastbourne MP said: “Might some of the £41 million from the government's Bus Service Improvement Plan be earmarked for the "missing link" between the North and South Harbours in the form of a bus gate between the retail park and Atlantic Drive?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I recently met with the chief executive of Stagecoach SE who said an investment would improve the reliability and double the frequency of buses to the Harbour.

Most Popular
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has launched a petition for better bus services in Sovereign Harbour. Picture by Caroline AnsellEastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has launched a petition for better bus services in Sovereign Harbour. Picture by Caroline Ansell
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has launched a petition for better bus services in Sovereign Harbour. Picture by Caroline Ansell

“To register your support for this, please sign the petition and County Councillor Penny di Cara and I will take this up.”

To sign up for the petition online visit https://www.carolineansell.co.uk/sovereign-harbour-bus-link-petition?fbclid=IwAR0AVZHYBUQoa-47RtTgj53ILdoQzhO9Nax1cfuqGpNIxDJJGUVWaMSb7M8